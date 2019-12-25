Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great Christmas.
It was a mild day once again across the region, and that trend will continue.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
We are battling fog once again tonight, so please be careful while traveling because visibility will drop at times. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and lower 30s across the region. Clouds will stick around overnight, and eventually those clouds will bring a chance for rain showers and drizzle for Thursday.
Thursday
We can expect a cloudy sky going through the day Thursday. The fog very well could be with us for a good majority of the day, so while you venture out be careful of poor visibility. We could be looking at 1 mile or less at times during the day, especially the morning hours.
High temperatures will climb into the lower 50s for most. This is well above average for this time of year. Normal values should be in the lower 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
