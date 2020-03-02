Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was a beautiful end to the weekend around Mid-Michigan with some sunshine poking through the clouds and warmer temperatures too. As we get set for a brand new workweek, it doesn't appear the above-average temperatures will be slowing down anytime soon with a mild start to the month ahead.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this morning are on the mild side, but a bit variable. We're seeing values anywhere from the low 30s in the north to middle 40s off to the south. Wind chills aren't too bad, dropping into the 20s in our coolest spots.
Sky conditions are also a bit variable this morning as a weaker cold front passes through the region. We should stay relatively dry as this passes us by, but some extra cloud cover may be possible as it passes through.
Once it's gone, a drier air mass moves in for the afternoon, which should allow us to clear out any cloud cover a bit. This should give us a brighter finish to the day ahead of sunset around 6:27 PM.
Highs should be in the 40s once again this afternoon, coolest in the north and warmest to the south. A westerly breeze should stay around 5-10 miles per hour today.
Partly cloudy skies should carry us through the overnight and lows should be cooler on Tuesday morning. Expect temperatures in the 20s for Tuesday morning's commute.
Stay warm, everyone!
