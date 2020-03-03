Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far.
Spotty showers returned Tuesday afternoon, and for the early hours tonight we will hold onto the chance for a few more rain and/or snow showers.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
A few pockets of rain or snow in our coolest locations will be possible. Those showers should gradually taper off around midnight, and we will start to dry out for the morning hours Wednesday.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. It will still be breezy with a sustained wind at 10 to 20 mph, so expect wind chill values to feel like we are in the teens.
Wednesday
We will welcome another day of above-average temperatures Wednesday. However, it will still be a cooler start to our day with temperatures starting for most in the lower 30s.
By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the lower 40s.
All day long you can expect a mostly cloudy sky condition with a southwest wind sustained at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
We are keeping a close eye on a disturbance that will pass to our south. This could bring snow shower activity for the I-69 corridor late Wednesday morning and during the afternoon hours. This will create slick roads if you get impacted, so please be careful.
Stay warm, everyone!
