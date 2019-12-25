Good Wednesday morning and Merry Christmas! Best wishes for a safe and wonderful day, hopefully spent with friends and family.
After a beautiful stretch of weather over the weekend and to kick off the week Monday, things changed quite a bit yesterday with cooler temperatures and persistent clouds. Unfortunately, it appears clouds, mist, and fog will be a bit stubborn over the next few days as well.
However, it does appear outside of that, we'll avoid any major weather headaches as you head out and about this week.
Today & Tonight
Fog and misty skies are the theme this morning, with visibility values running between 1-3 miles for many as we begin the early morning hours. Although these values are certainly manageable, there could be some locally dense pockets so stay aware.
You can always check current visibility values before heading out by visiting the TV5 Weather Lab.
With temperatures hovering close to the freezing mark in the lower to middle 30s, be aware of the possibility of some patchy black ice, especially on elevated surfaces with the fog that's around this morning.
Clouds and fog won't be making much progress through the morning hours but it appears as a warm front lifts northward later today we may have a chance to clear some of the clouds out a bit. The best chance of this occurring would be areas to the south near I-69 with chances getting progressively low the farther north you go.
High temperatures will ultimately depend on cloud trends today. Yesterday we fell a little bit short of expectations with the lack of sunshine.We'll go conservative in our expectations for highs today with lower to upper 40s expected, but the potential is there for some lower 50s if we can get some clearing.
Dry weather should hold for the most part through the evening and overnight, with just a minor chance for a bit of drizzle. Fog will once again be possible and there could be some locally dense pockets that develop.
Overnight lows should settle in the middle 30s to around 40.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
