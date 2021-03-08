Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and had a chance to enjoy that beautiful day yesterday.
Our mild stretch continues Tuesday and we'll remain dry for another day. This will allow us to keep melting our snow efficiently, without any major flooding concerns. When does the rain return? For some, as soon as tomorrow. Others may be waiting until Thursday for their next rain drops.
Today & Tonight
You're in for another dry morning commute, which is always great news. We just have a few passing clouds overhead, but none of them are bringing a threat for any rain. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, with a minimal wind chill.
The only thing to be mindful of this morning is some areas of fog that are starting to develop. And while we don't expect widespread issues, keep an eye out in areas where the temperatures fall below freezing for any patchy icy areas.
With a warm front passing through today, expect another warm spring day in most areas. The exception could be our areas near the lakeshore, with a southeasterly wind flow coming off the water keeping things cooler in the 40s.
Just like yesterday, some passing clouds from time to time can't be ruled out, but we should keep a decent amount of sunshine in the mix once again through this evening, so be sure to take advantage. Sunset time tonight is right around 6:35 PM.
Overnight, expect a gradual increase in cloud cover into Wednesday morning, but continued dry weather. Overnight lows will stay mild in the 30s and 40s.
Wednesday & Thursday
Rain chances will return for some on Wednesday, but not for all. As an area of low pressure passes by to our northwest, a cold front will slowly start approaching the area. The progress of this front will be very slow through Thursday, before it passes us by into Friday.
The best chances for showers on Wednesday will be north and west of the Tri-Cities, with those chances dropping off the farther south and east you go. High temperatures on Wednesday will also correspond with our rain chances, with upper 50s and low 60s south and east, with lower 50s to the north.
For those who miss out on rain on Wednesday, as the cold front crosses the area Thursday, we'll see showers come along for the ride and we should see a good chance of rain at some point tomorrow in most areas.
Rainfall amounts appear to be all over the map, with current projections anywhere from 0.10" to 1" between Wednesday & Thursday. As we get closer, we'll aim to tighten up those ranges as we get better information.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
