Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a great second half to the work week.
Today the "mild air" has returned. Temperatures for most locations this afternoon climbed at least into the middle and upper 30s.
It has been breezy once again today which has made the "mild air" feel even cooler, but now we will continue to track some rain and snow showers through the evening and overnight.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Ogemaw, Iossco, Roscommon, and Alcona until 10:00 PM.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
Rain and snow showers will be scattered going through the evening hours, otherwise we will have a cloudy sky. Areas across our northern counties (In the winter weather advisory area) have already seen minor snow today, so plan on a few slick spots and tricky travel tonight.
Overnight, a few showers will remain in the forecast, but the coverage is expected to remain scattered and not widespread. Temperatures tonight will be steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s and may even rise a little.
Weekend Storm System
We have a separate article dedicated to this weekends storm system. You can find the newest information on that by clicking here: Latest Outlook On Weekend Storm System.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.