Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far welcoming in 2020.
We have started the new year with fairly quiet weather. Today and tomorrow will remain the same, before snow chances return for the weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
We have had some sunshine throughout our Thursday, but clouds continue to increase this evening. We are also not ruling out an occasional spot of drizzle this evening and tonight across our northwestern zones. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky condition.
It will remain a little breezy, with a southwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph this evening. Temperatures for the evening hours will drop through the 40s and 30s.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight, but it will feel a little cooler walking out the door with wind chill values expected between the 20s and 30s.
