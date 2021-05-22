Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! Another warm and humid day that started off with some much-needed shower activity. Hopefully that allowed you to forego hand-watering your grass or flowers this morning! We're drying out tonight before more shower and thunderstorm chances come back into play Sunday. Let's break it down in the forecast!
Tonight
Clearing skies this evening will begin to cloud back up as the overnight hours progress. We'll end tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay mild yet again tonight with a low around 64. Dew points also hovering around 60 will make tonight feel a little on the muggier side. The breeze will pick up at times, sustaining between 10 to 20 mph out of the west.
Sunday
Those partly cloudy skies will lead to a few early rays of sun for the morning hours. A cold front situated to our north will begin to swing down into Mid-Michigan, reaching the area around the lunch hour. This frontal passage will kick up some showers and thunderstorms. That trend will carry through the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening hours. You can always stay ahead of the rain with our Interactive Radar!
Highs will ease back slightly to the upper 70s before the passage of the front. Expect temperatures to drop into the 60s and even upper 50s by the evening.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
