Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your week got off to a good start yesterday. Today holds a warm-up and the kick-off of the winter storm for Michigan, although that kick-off will actually be in the form of rain. Snowfall will follow along after the evening hours today. This storm will be a higher-impact event providing slower travel in parts of Mid-Michigan.
Weather Alerts
WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from 4:00 AM Wednesday to 11:00 PM Thursday for GENESEE, LAPEER, SANILAC, and SHIAWASSEE Counties.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 2:00 AM Wednesday to 11:00 PM Thursday for GRATIOT County.
Today
Out the door this morning temperatures are running in the lower and middle 20s all across the board with a south southeast wind from 5 to 15 mph. Conditions are dry with mostly cloudy skies.
With that southerly wind continuing today and a passing warm front, highs are expected to jump into the upper 30s to low 40s by this afternoon. Winds could be a bit stronger during the day, gusting near 30 miles per hour. Sustained wind speeds will still hold between 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered rain showers will begin to come into the picture this afternoon kicking off this event. Showers are expected to be light overall, and the locations with the greatest chance to see them will the Tri-Cities, around the Saginaw Bay, and any locations south.
Tonight
Near midnight, any rain that is falling will have transitioned over to snow as temperatures dip below freezing. Icing doesn't look to be much of a concern as the changeover to snow will be fairly quick. Snow will begin to persist, especially south, for the remainder of the overnight.
Overnight lows will head into the middle 20s.
Wednesday & Thursday
Before getting into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, know that this forecast will be adjusted as necessary as we continue getting closer. There are still a few things we're keeping an eye on.
This will be a long duration event and our snowfall maps include totals for both Wednesday and Thursday. The highest snowfall totals are expected in Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawassee counties, where Winter Storm Watches are in place there for early Wednesday through Thursday. Counties north of the watch could still see messy weather, but seem more likely to be included in Winter Weather Advisories. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Tuesday morning for Gratiot County.
Wednesday's snow comes with much more confidence, with a widespread area of snow expected to be over the TV5 viewing area much of the day. If there's any area that could be an exception and not see much, it could be our counties along M-55 where snowfall accumulation will be minimal over the two days.
On Thursday, there is some uncertainty to the amount of snow that occurs north of the aforementioned watch area. That trend popped yesterday afternoon and is still something we're keeping an eye on this morning, too. We'll continue to watch how this evolves, but with that trend in mind, we've played a bit more conservative with snow totals north of the watch. Those in the watch area should expect two days of snow. One key thing to note is as of Tuesday morning, some of our high-resolution data is hinting at more moisture, meaning higher snowfall totals, a little farther north. The watch area is still expected to see the most snowfall, but the snow swaths have been nudged north slightly, and a "+" suffix has been added to the 3-6" and 6-10" ranges pointing at the possibility of locally higher totals. Please keep in mind this is still an ever-evolving event.
Accumulations of 6-10"+ look reasonable in the watch counties, with 3-6"+ from the Tri-Cities, into the Thumb, and west into Gratiot County. Mount Pleasant and the northern edge of the Tri-Cities, namely Midland, will lie close to the line between 1-3" and 3-6"+. One thing to keep in mind is cut-off between heavy snow and light snow will be sharp, it could be as little as 10-20 miles wide. Snowfall totals will taper off as you head north, though, with a dusting to one inch expected north of Clare, Gladwin, and Standish.
Commutes will be impacted on Wednesday and Thursday, with snowfall rates possibly exceeding 1" per hour at its heaviest. Wind will be at its highest on Thursday, with a northerly flow gusting to 30 miles per hour. That's our best chance for blowing snow.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 20s, but a quick drop into the teens is expected for highs on Thursday.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
