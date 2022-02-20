Good Sunday morning! We hope your weekend has been going well so far. The wind picks back up today, but temperatures receive a boost! We're eyeing another system on Tuesday that could bring some messy weather, and most importantly, freezing rain.
Today
Waking up this morning wind chills are running in the single digits with wind gusts around 20 mph. There is some sunshine, though! The sunshine continues for most today, but the wind is going to be the primary focus during the day. Wind gusts pick up this late-morning and stay strong until dinnertime, reaching 40 to 45 mph at the strongest. Be sure to have any loose outdoor objects secure or put away!
High temperatures receive a boost thanks to that wind coming out of a southwesterly direction, readings will be into the lower 40s by this afternoon! More clouds will reside over our northern counties, but coverage will be partly cloudy at worst. Most locations see mostly sunny skies with only a few high-level clouds in the mix.
Tonight
Clouds begin to increase overnight as a cold front lingers over Mid-Michigan, but we stay dry. Lows will be milder than the last few nights, settling into the upper 20s. The wind from the daytime will slow down, but conditions generally stay breezy with a southwest wind between 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Tuesday Freezing Rain Potential
Although much of the day Monday stays quiet, a storm system moving through the Great Lakes on Tuesday could actually see some of the earliest precipitation come in Monday afternoon and evening as light snow showers. The more important thing to focus on with this system is the threat of freezing rain, though. That freezing rain could start up late Monday evening, then persist at times through Monday night and on Tuesday. As any icing is not a good thing, travel impacts and icy roads can be expected for any commuting on Tuesday. Power outages are also a possibility from ice accreting on branches and limbs falling onto lines, or the weight of the ice pulling lines down (if enough accumulates). As with any winter system, and especially how sensitive the conditions are for freezing rain, expect a few updates through the rest of the weekend and into this week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
