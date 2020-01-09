Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a great second half to the work week.
Today the mild air has returned. Temperatures for most locations today climbed at least into the middle and upper 30s.
It has been breezy once again this afternoon which has made the "mild air" feel even cooler, but now we will continue to track some rain showers through the evening and overnight.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Ogemaw, Iossco, Roscommon, and Alcona until 10:00 PM Thursday.
This Evening & Tonight
Rain showers will be possible going through the evening hours. They will be in a scattered fashion, otherwise we will have a cloudy sky. Some areas of mixing will also be a possibility this evening and tonight. That will most likely happen for our northern counties, that are under a winter weather advisory. Those counties could have tricky travel, so please be careful.
Overnight, a few showers will remain in the forecast, but the coverage is expected to remain scattered and not widespread.
Low temperatures tonight will settle into the middle 30s, and may even rise a little.
Weekend Storm System
We have a separate article dedicated to this weekends storm system. You can find the newest information on that by clicking here: Latest Outlook On Weekend Storm System.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.