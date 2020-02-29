Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
It has been a snowy, cold and breezy week here in Mid-Michigan. Good news, our weather is taking a quiet turn just in time for the weekend!
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected into the evening and overnight hours. No precipitation is expected into Sunday.
Lows tonight will be falling to near 20.
Winds will be a bit lighter overnight. Out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Sunday
More sunshine is expected especially for the morning hours. Temperatures will be starting off in the 20s for most.
Clouds will begin to increase especially going into the afternoon from the west. We should manage to make it through the weekend dry.
Temperatures will be much warmer on Sunday. High temperatures will be back into the mid 40s for most.
Winds will be breezy once again throughout the day. Southwest winds sustained around 10-20 mph with help to advect some warmer air into Mid-Michigan.
Mostly cloudy skies take us into the evening and overnight hours into Monday.
We will be watching a weak system to the south into Monday. Possibly bringing the change for a few showers into Monday morning.
Lows Sunday night will be much warmer in the mid 30s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.