Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope it's a great start to the week.
We'll stay mild this week, but some showers and even a few thunderstorms will be on the table going throughout a good majority of this week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Chances for showers along with a few thunderstorms will return for today. A rumble of thunder or two may also be possible around lunchtime. While this won't be an all day rain, probably best to have the rain gear on stand-by.
Rainfall amounts will vary based on exact placement of where some of these showers and t-storms set up. But in general, we'll look to see around one-tenth of an inch. Locally higher within any t-storm development where some quick heavy downpours will be likely.
Highs later this afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s farther inland. Closer to the lakeshore, looking more like the 50s.
Rain chances look to slowly diminish going later into this evening and overnight, but still will stay on the low end for a few isolated showers.
Mostly cloudy with lows dropping back into the 40s into Tuesday morning.
This Week
We hold on to chances for showers extending into the upcoming weekend. This will be due to the big picture weather pattern allowing several storm systems to move throughout Mid-Michigan.
But, these showers will be much-welcomed. All of Mid-Michigan is below average for precipitation totals and currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
While rainfall amounts looks to be spread out decently throughout the week, we don't expect much in the way of flooding concerns, but instead some beneficial rain.
Thursday is looking to be the most organized day of rain this week, as we are expecting a low pressure system to enter the Great Lakes region at that time.
The First Warn 5 weather team will continue to iron-out the forecast and keep you updated!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
