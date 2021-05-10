Good morning Mid-Michigan! After a chilly overnight period, we're in store for an overall pleasant start to the week.
Small rain chances will stick around, but no big washouts are expected.
A slight warm up is looking more likely going towards the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
FREEZE WARNING in effect until 9:00 AM for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
FROST ADVISORY in effect until 9:00 AM for the following counties: BAY, GENESEE, GRATIOT, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
Today & Tonight
Another cold start this morning with temperatures starting for most in the 30s, but we'll be greeted by sunny skies, at least!
Clouds will begin to bubble up around midday going into the afternoon hours, leading to partly cloudy skies. Some of those clouds will even produce a few spotty showers,
Any showers that develop are expected to be brief and light throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Best chances for this development will be near and along the lakeshore.
Highs later this afternoon staying below average, but mild in the low to mid 50s. Winds will add a slight chill in the air from the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Skies will begin to clear going into the later evening and overnight into Tuesday. Clearing skies & colder temperatures will likely lead to more frost development. Be sure to keep any sensitive vegetation covered for another night.
Lows in the low 30s for most with some upper 20s possible north of the Bay.
Stay warm, everyone!
