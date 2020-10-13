Wednesday's weather certainly had more of that classic Fall look, with clouds keeping things gray over the region. It even felt more like Fall, but a brief window of warmer conditions are on the way tonight, before temps crash harder for the second half of the week.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early this evening will give way to some scattered light showers after 8:00 PM, thanks to yet another disturbance tracking toward the Great Lakes. After most of us spent the day with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s, a warm front lifting north across the state will push temperatures into the low and possibly mid 60s closer to midnight.
That warm front will quickly be followed by a pair of cold fronts and a low pressure system sweeping east from Wisconsin overnight. This will keep scattered light showers going throughout the night, along with breezy conditions. Lows will head for the upper 40s around daybreak after the evening warmup, accompanied by winds shifting into the WNW at 10-20 mph.
Thursday
Our weather takes a turn more typical of Halloween and early November on Thursday. With both cold front departing east of the region, a chillier air mass will be free to set up shop across the region. Temperatures that had topped the middle and upper 60s early in the week will barely make it to the mid 50s on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by some increasing WNW winds at 15-25 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies will be the order of the day, with the chillier breeze stirring up scattered lake effect showers. While the chance will be there for some isolated showers during the morning commute, the scattered showers will be more numerous during the afternoon and evening hours.
Even so, total rainfall over the next 24 hours will be largely unremarkable. Totals will max out around 0.20", but most will come in under that mark.
Stay warm, everyone!
