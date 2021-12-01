Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We're continuing to thaw out from the colder start of the week, but also seeing our weekend snowpack diminishing thanks to the milder weather. The main story in the forecast is a warm Wednesday and Thursday, before temperatures dive back to normal starting Friday.
Afternoon
At this lunch hour there's still room for improvement in the temperature department. Everyone in Mid-Michigan is running in the middle and upper 30s. We'll elevate to the lower 40s by peak heating this afternoon (folks north will stay just below that mark, though), also thanks to southerly flow. Our wind will stay out of the south today sustained between 5 to 10 mph.
Mid-Michigan is located between two systems to the north and south, keep our precipitation chances on the minimal end. We're lacking much of the forcing that's generally provided by those system to produce widespread rain or snow showers. With that, only a few spots of scattered drizzle or light showers will be possible this afternoon. Mid-Michigan really just stays cloudy for the rest of today and into tonight, too.
Tonight
One interesting note about low temperatures tonight is that they won't drop much from the daytime highs of Wednesday. The area is stuck under a slightly warmer airmass thanks to the system to our north, which will keep low temperatures in the middle and upper 30s, close to 40 degrees.
Some spots of fog may be possible tonight as we see our snow continue to melt, but if it does develop, we should see that ease up as winds pick up to around 5 to 15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph, out of the southwest.
The system to the north will eventually shift into Eastern Ontario tonight. When it does so, a few showers may slide south into Mid-Michigan, but the area generally stays cloudy through the nighttime hours.
Thursday
Our warmest day of the week is Thursday as high temperatures peak in the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon. A passing cold front will eventually bring high temperatures back to the middle and upper 30s Friday and beyond, back to normal for the beginning of December.
The major takeaway with Thursday's forecast is the wind. It'll eventually shift to out of the northwest and carry some momentum with it. Wind gusts in the afternoon will be at-and-above 30 mph. The sustained wind will waver between 10 and 20 mph, as well.
We can't rule out a spotty shower on Thursday; otherwise, we're dry and staying mostly cloudy through the day. If any precipitation does develop, it will be short-lived in duration.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
