Milder and mostly-drier conditions are ahead for Friday, but it will prove the calm before a major weekend storm.
Weather Alerts
WINTER STORM WATCH, FLOOD WATCH, and a LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH are in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan
Overnight
A warm front lifting north of the region will allow increasingly mild temperatures to pour in across the region, along with the possibility for a few isolated showers.
Temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s around midnight will climb into the middle and upper 40s for most areas by daybreak.
Friday
Cloudy skies will dominate our Friday with the continued chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will remain pleasantly mild in the middle and upper 40s, with SW winds at 5-15 mph.
If you have travel plans or errands to run on Saturday, it is advised you move them up to Friday while conditions are relatively dry. Things will go downhill quickly on Friday night, as heavy rain, sleet, snow, and freezing rain are set to return with a powerful storm system for the start of the weekend.
Weekend Storm System
