Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! Road conditions have continually improved through the morning hours and our fog has also been lifting! We're still on track for a milder afternoon ahead, but a few light snow showers will migrate back into Mid-Michigan overnight.
Afternoon
Mostly cloudy skies will stay behind into the afternoon, but a small shot at a few peeks of sun is possible! Clouds will get some reinforcement by evening as yet another small disturbance tracks toward the Great Lakes, but conditions will remain dry until around midnight.
Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 30s, as winds pivot into the west at 5-15 mph, with a few gusts occasionally nearing 20 mph.
Tonight
A few light snow showers will be possible tonight, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows will take a chillier turn into the mid 20s. Although much snow isn't expected, the colder overnight temperatures could cause a few isolated slick spots Thursday morning.
Hello 2022! Potential for messy weekend weather
We're still over 60 hours out from the New Year, but over the last few days we've been keeping tabs on the possibility for some messy weather to come in Saturday. A low pressure system is expected to dig-in to the Great Lakes region bringing some snow and wintry mix precipitation. Storm tracks have been varied, and will likely continue to vary through the coming days, but there's two scenarios most likely for this event. If the storm track stays farther south, we'll stay on the colder side of the system and see mostly, if not all, snow. A more northerly track would bring more wintry mix to the area. As of Wednesday afternoon, trends have been leaning more towards a southerly track bringing in mostly snow.
Even if there's another shift in this system, messy travel is still expected. As always, stay tuned for updates, this forecast will be tweaked through the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
