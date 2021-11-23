After a cold start in the teens on Tuesday morning, sunshine tried to take some of the edge of later in the day. Temps will climb further for the middle of the week, as many of us get ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving!
Tonight
High clouds will begin to trickle into our skies from the west tonight, but it will remain a quiet night regardless. Overall, we'll look for partly cloudy skies into Wednesday morning, with no threat of any rain or snow showers for the time being.
Temperatures will dip into the low 30s and upper 20s during the evening hours and then gradually climb into the middle and upper 30s by daybreak. Winds will shift into SSW as high pressure begins to depart and a warm front approaches, with speeds increasing to 6-12 mph overnight.
Wednesday
Some peeks of sunshine will be on the table Wednesday morning, but plan for clouds to take over through the day, trending mostly cloudy to overcast into the afternoon.
Despite the clouds, a SSW wind should bring our highs into the mid to upper 40s for the afternoon hours.
Even with more clouds on the increase, rain should hold off through our Wednesday. At worst, an isolated shower around dinnertime.
Better shower chances hold off until Thursday morning. Lows drop back into the mid to upper 30s.
Thanksgiving (Thursday)
A cold front moving in from the west should bring our next chance of wet weather on Thanksgiving, but assuming no big changes come out of nowhere, this system looks very manageable with more in the way of nuisance showers.
Highs should rise into the low and mid 40s on Thursday, which should keep our precipitation primarily rain to start.
As we go into the evening hours, anything leftover at that point may have a chance to mix with or changeover to a few snow showers, but accumulation is not expected at this time. There could be some slick spots on elevated surfaces at worst. Something to keep in mind if driving home Thursday night.
As always, we will update you if anything changes!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
