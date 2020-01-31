Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Gray skies have been persistent all week long, but the lack of wet weather the last few days has definitely been a nice break. Temperatures for late January? Not all that bad either.
More of the same is expected as we kick off the month of February tomorrow, but there appears to be at least a chance for some brighter skies by the end of the weekend.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, it should be another easy commute. Temperatures aren't too far from Thursday's values with mostly upper 20s and low 30s out the door. Wind chills only trail actual temperatures by a few degrees with a light wind.
Our cloud cover remains relentless today, so high temperatures this afternoon should be capped in the lower and middle 30s once again today. We'll probably improve on yesterday's highs by about a degree or two. Winds should remain light out of the south southwest.
A weak disturbance will cross the area today, bringing the chance for a few flurries and light snow showers. Accumulations should remain minimal, if any, as these flakes pass by today.
The only thing worth watching will be the potential for any drizzle to mix in with any temperatures around the freezing mark or below. However, this looks like a low chance.
No major worries are expected through the evening as well, with temperatures gradually falling back into the upper 20s and low 30s during your Friday evening plans. That temperature range is about where we'll land for overnight lows, too.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday will bring our chance for wet weather this weekend with another system bringing the potential for a few flakes and potentially some rain and drizzle that may mix in from time to time.
This doesn't appear to be a big deal and to be quite honest, doesn't look nearly impressive today as it did the last few days.
High temperatures on Saturday should manage to climb into the middle 30s around most of Mid-Michigan, so we're not expecting much accumulation on Saturday either. Winds should pick up a bit more, out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20-25 miles per hour.
On Sunday, it appears at this juncture we'll be able to rid ourselves of any rain or snow chances, bringing us a dry Groundhog Day. Skies will likely start cloudy, but there seems to be some hope for afternoon sun. Fingers crossed!
At the very least, temperatures on Sunday are expected to warm up quite a bit with highs in the middle 40s entirely attainable. There's a chance those temperatures could be nudged up a bit more. We'll keep our eyes on it.
Winds on Sunday will be a little bit stronger, out of the west around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25-30 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
