Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far.
We welcome a mixed bag of precipitation for your Friday from rain, snow, and even just some light drizzle with a brief warm up.
Good news is this system won't stick around long. However, our temperatures will take another tumble going into the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Friday)
Snow will be most likely and at its most consistent through the first half of the day before ending as we get closer to lunchtime. While it won't be a ton of snow as far as the amounts go, a few quick inches by the late morning will be likely.
The timing will certainly bring a few headaches for the bus stops and commutes. Plan for some extra travel time for the last day of the workweek.
Once the snow from the morning wraps up and moves east, we still will have the chance for a few spotty rain/snow showers, but precipitation becomes much more isolated into the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to get a slight boost into the afternoon near 40. Any road treatments from the morning will become much more effective, but still anticipate some wet roads.
Winds today will be on the stronger side from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Gusts could be reaching as high as 35 mph.
By the evening, a cold front comes in from the northwest will help to usher in colder air going into tonight. This could also help to spark up a few more snow showers later this evening.
Snow showers should end in most areas past midnight overnight into Saturday morning. Overnight lows Friday night should have a chance to fall into the single digits to low teens. Wind chills will feel near if not sub zero going into the weekend.
Weekend Outlook
The big story for this weekend will be the return of much colder temperatures.
Wind chills Saturday morning are expected to start below freezing.
Highs both Saturday & Sunday are expected to reach back into the teens.
North northwest winds will bring back lake effect chances for folks closer to the lakeshore including clouds and some snow showers. Better chances for some rays of sunshine will be the father inland you go.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
