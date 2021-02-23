Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you had a great start to the week.
Sunshine and mild temperatures have been the theme this Tuesday afternoon.
However, we track another chance for some mixed precipitation tonight. just not for everybody.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Dry weather should last through most of the evening again, but yet another system gets set to roll in late tonight and early Wednesday.
This system also brings a chance for snow and mix, but this time it's mainly for areas around the Saginaw Bay and northward. This system will be fighting a bit of an uphill battle against some dry air that moves in this afternoon.
From what does develop shouldn't be terribly heavy. Accumulations around the M-55 corridor and north could see around 1" or less while areas to the south see less, if any at all.
Lows tonight settle into the upper 20s to middle 30s once again.
Wednesday
Temperatures out the door for Wednesday will be warmer than mornings previous. Expect the upper 20s and low 30s. Areas north of the Bay could experience some slick roads from some mixed precipitation.
Some patchy fog from melted snow adding some more moisture into the atmosphere can't be ruled out Wednesday morning.
Any lingering rain/snow showers from Tuesday night's system should move out of the area by lunchtime Wednesday afternoon.
Highs for Wednesday will continue to stay mild! Expect highs reaching back near 40 by the afternoon.
Stay warm, everyone!
