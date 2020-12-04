Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week. We wishing for a great and relaxing weekend ahead!
Some mixed precipitation to start our Friday for parts of Mid-Michigan.
Going into the weekend, overall quiet conditions can be expected. No major storm systems in our near future.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Isolated snow showers will remain possible throughout the early morning, so stay alert for potential slick patches on the morning commute! Best chances will be throughout the Thumb and along the shoreline of Lake Huron.
That activity will come to an end going into the afternoon, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Clouds look to win out, but a few rays of sun throughout the day will be on the table.
Temperatures will hold around average in the upper 30s near 40 later this afternoon.
Winds will be a bit breezy from WNW wind at 5-15 mph. Gusts at times reaching near 20 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies going into this evening and overnight. Winds changing to the north will open the door for a few lake effect snow showers throughout the Thumb going into Saturday.
Lows tonight dropping into the mid and upper 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
