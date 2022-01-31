Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan, we hope your week is getting off to a good start! Beautiful weather begins the week with more sunshine continuing to move in, but the chance for snow still holds going through the midweek period.
Weather Alerts
A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect at 7:00 AM Wednesday until 11:00 PM Thursday for GENESEE, LAPEER, SANILAC, and SHIAWASSEE Counties. More information is available in the Weather Alerts section of our website, right here.
Afternoon
The low clouds at this lunch hour will continue to break apart leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day! Flint is already seeing sunshine. High temperatures will get a small boost over Sunday, reaching the upper 20s near 30 degrees this afternoon. A south southeast wind will persist between 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clouds will increase tonight although we stay dry. Low temperatures will see an increase compared to the last few nights, settling to around 20 degrees. The breeze will start to pick up, though, sustained between 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25.
Midweek Snow Potential
The system we've been keeping an eye on is now over land in southwestern Canada. This has now allowed weather models to get better initialization data because the storm system can actually be sampled and measured. There can, and likely will, still be changes to the forecast through the next 48 hours, but overall the consistency is better than what we observed this weekend.
As for how the system plays out, precipitation starts off as liquid rain Tuesday evening with temperatures above freezing. Tuesday night, there will be a transition to snowfall as temperatures fall below freezing with Mid-Michigan lying on the cold side of the system. From Wednesday morning onwards to Thursday evening, snowfall will be persistent around Mid-Michigan, but more intermittent in our far northern counties. Latest trends are also suggesting snowfall to be a little more intermittent on Thursday, too. The most consistent snow will lie along the southern section of the viewing area encompassing I-69 and the southern Thumb.
Here's a preliminary look at snowfall totals. The higher totals will follow where we have the aforementioned consistent snowfall along I-69, 4"-8" can be expected there. 1"-4" is looking likely for the Tri-Cities, Central Michigan, and the remainder of the Thumb. Location mostly north of US-10 will likely only see a dusting to an inch. Any shifts in the storm track will change these locations and also have the potential to alter the ranges below.
Like any winter storm system in the past, expect a few more changes to this forecast between now and midweek with new data. Stay tuned for these updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
