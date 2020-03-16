Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new work-week.
The weekend was beautiful with sunshine, but temperatures were a little cooler. However this week we are looking at some active weather coming our way, with warmer temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This morning we are starting the day with cold temperatures. Temperatures are starting in the 20s, so make sure to stay warm. This morning we are experiencing peaks of sunshine, however our next disturbance is on the way. So for today clouds will continue to increase.
High temperatures today are expected to climb into the middle and upper 40s with a southeast wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Those clouds will bring a few rain and snow showers during the evening hours and onward, with a better chance of those showers Tuesday morning.
Overnight lows will drop into the middle and lower 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
