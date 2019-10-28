Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a pleasant end to our Sunday with sunshine breaking back out across the region and temperatures weren't all that bad either with highs well into the 50s as we closed out the day.
It appears those temperatures will be sticking around for the start of this workweek, but don't get used to it. A big cool down is on the way as we go toward the end of this week.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued for the Saginaw River impacting Saginaw and Bay county until Tuesday at 8:00 PM.
Today & Tonight
We should see a good amount of sunshine to start the day and with a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, we should see a nice temperatures response into the afternoon. Highs should land mostly in the 50s, but a few 60s are possible off to the east where sun hangs on longest.
Despite the clouds increasing, we should stay dry through the evening hours of tonight. If you need to get anything done in the yard this week, take advantage. This will be one of few dry nights this week.
Overnight a few showers will be possible, but we're not expecting anything widespread. The best chances for showers will be to the west towards US-127.
Expect lows to fall down into the 40s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.