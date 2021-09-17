Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope that you're continuing to enjoy this fantastic stretch of weather that has been around since Wednesday. The great news is that we have even more nice weather for your weekend!
Afternoon
At this lunch hour we're continuing with an abundance of sunshine outside! We will stay dry through the rest of the daylight hours ahead of a shower-producing cold front with mostly sunny daylight skies as well. A southwesterly wind between 10 to 20 mph will help elevate high temperatures to the lower 80s by peak heating this afternoon. Even at this lunch hour, temperatures are already running in the middle and upper 70s.
Any evening plans look good tonight, especially Friday Night Football! A stray sprinkle is possible in our northwestern communities during game time this evening, but the timing is dependent upon how quickly the cold front arrives. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny/clear skies with temperatures running in the lower 70s and upper 60s at area games this evening. Forecasts for some area games can be found right here!
On another note, the International Space Station will also be visible tonight for around a total of 6 minutes. As long as the clouds hold off long enough, you'll be able to see it!
Tonight
Once the cold front begins sliding through, cloud coverage will increase to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. These will be mainly nuisance showers as rainfall rates will not be strong and totals will only be on the order of a few hundredths.
Lows will still be comfortable tonight in the middle and lower 50s with a northerly wind at 5 to 10 mph after the cold front passes.
Saturday & Sunday
Sunshine will be in full control once the cold front from Friday night clears the area. Any plans that you have this weekend will be in great shape and with both days expected to be dry, you can be flexible in your plans.
Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 60s to middle 70s, with a wind coming from a north northeasterly direction off of Lake Huron.
Sunday should be a bit warmer as winds turn more southwesterly, with highs in the middle 70s to around 80. Have a great weekend!
Have a great weekend!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
