Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and send our best for a safe Memorial Day ahead. Today, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
It's been a beautiful weekend so far and it appears we're in for another pleasant day today. And after a cooler stretch going back into the end of last week, we should climb closer to average today.
Today & Tonight (Memorial Day)
If you're up early and getting set to head out the door, temperatures are very comfortable with 40s and 50s to start the day. Skies are a bit variable this morning, with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Today will feature more clouds than we've seen the last few days, but we should still manage some sunshine from time to time, especially this morning before clouds are expected to take over a bit more this afternoon.
With a west southwesterly wind flow developing, highs should have a chance to climb back in the lower to middle 70s, with some 60s possible near the lakeshore.
Winds should remain around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which should make for a good boating day on the Saginaw Bay. Air temperatures should be the 60s on the Bay, with water temperatures running in the 50s and 60s.
Dry weather should largely hold through the day, with the air mass still running dry from the weekend. If you look at the radar at all today, you may see a few specks of green, but we don't expect much of that to actually reach the ground and if it does, it shouldn't be much more than a sprinkle the way things look this morning.
As we head into the overnight, skies are expected to clear back out, trending mostly clear to partly cloudy by Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the 40s and 50s.
