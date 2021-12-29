Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan!
After some snow showers this morning, we stay mainly quiet to end 2021 before a New Years winter storm arrives.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Thursday)
After a few snow showers from early this morning, We'll just keep it quiet. Still could have some slick roads on anything untreated.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with the possibility for a few peeks of sun.
Highs will remain seasonably chilly in the low to mid 30s.
More clouds likely this evening into the overnight hours. We expecting to stay dry into Friday. Lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s.
Friday (NYE)
Still expect more clouds than sun going throughout the day.
Chances for some flurries and/or some pockets of drizzle will be on the table. Nothing heavy is expected.
Highs for Friday will be a touch "warmer" reaching back into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Hello 2022! Snowy Weekend Ahead
Over the last few days, we've been keeping tabs on the possibility for a larger storm system to move throughout Mid-Michigan Saturday into Sunday and higher confidence levels continue to grow.
As of Wednesday afternoon, trends have been leaning more towards a southerly track bringing in mostly snow.
Even if there's another shift in this system, messy travel is still expected. As always, stay tuned for updates, this forecast will be tweaked through the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
