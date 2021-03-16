Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you had a great start to the week.
A wintry mix returned to Mid-Michigan late last night and throughout this morning resulting in some minor accumulations of slow, sleet, and a light glaze of some ice.
While most of this activity will quickly melt, we're still keeping an eye on Thursday for another round of some precipitation.
The weekend however is looking great!
Here's the latest forecast.
Tonight
Drizzle will have a chance to linger in spots through the later afternoon hours. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions look like a good bet for the rest of the day.
Clouds along with a east breeze off Lake Huron around 5-10 mph will hold temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of the late afternoon and early evening.
Some cooler number due to a breeze of the water if you're located closer to the lakeshore.
Dry weather should hold through most of this evening and into the overnight hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into Wednesday morning. Chances for some patchy fog can't be ruled out where temperatures get a few degree colder.
Lows overall will settle in the 20s tonight.
St. Patrick's Day (Wednesday)
A better morning commute should be in store compared to Tuesday morning. Temperatures starting in the 20s near 30 out the door.
Dry weather should stick around for majority of your Wednesday! Overall, partly cloudy skies with the return of some sunshine looks more likely.
After a few days with temperatures back in the 30s, we should have a chance to warm up into the middle 40s to low 50s inland! Again, locations near the lakeshore can expect to stay slightly cooler due to a lake breeze.
The latest trend have been trying to being in a few showers going into the evening. While most look to stay dry throughout the day, chances for precipitation will begin to increase going into Wednesday night and throughout Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
