Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope is treating you well so far.
After some much needed rain last night, we begin to dry out going into the second half of Tuesday.
Conditions are overall looking good for Opening Day at Dow Diamond too!
Here's the latest on the forecast.
Tuesday
Showers will track east into the Thumb and along the shoreline by mid-late morning, and depart east by the time we reach the afternoon. Still could have some wet roads or ponding while out driving.
Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme going into the afternoon and evening hours of your Tuesday. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible, but on the low end.
Temperatures by this afternoon look to reach back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.
This will set us up nicely for the return of baseball here in Mid-Michigan, as the Great Lakes Loons take the field at Dow Diamond at 6:05 PM against Dayton!
A few showers will stay on the low end for Tuesday evening, but are not expected to be particularly impactful. Best chance for any development will be farther south and east.
Lows tonight will take a dip toward the low 40s and upper 30s, with mostly cloudy skies. Trends will be for clouds to slowly decrease into Wednesday!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
