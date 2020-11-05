Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and have been able to enjoy the gorgeous November weather we've had.
High temperatures surged into the 60s yesterday afternoon, even reaching the 70s in parts of Mid-Michigan. Of course, the sun that came along with it was nice, too!
While today won't be quite as bright as the last few days with passing clouds, the warm weather rolls on into the weekend and early next week.
Today & Tonight
Although it's mostly clear as we start Wake Up today, clouds will be on the increase through the morning. These clouds are mostly high and mid-level clouds, and shouldn't produce any rainfall.
Temperatures are hanging out in the 40s and 50s once again as we start today, a touch warmer than 24 hours ago. They're joined by a southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Those aforementioned clouds will hang around through today, giving us mostly cloudy skies from time to time. While the sun won't be a complete stranger and may poke through, it will certainly be more cloudy than the last few days. That may hold our temperatures back just a touch this afternoon, keeping highs in the middle to upper 60s.
Clouds should start clearing out this evening and that should continue into the overnight time frame. With clearing skies and lighter winds, overnight lows should be a little cooler tonight and settle into the lower and middle 40s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.