Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After experiencing some more sunshine to start the weekend, it unfortunately was short lived. More clouds return to end the weekend.
Any major precipitation chances look to hold off until late next week. Some flurries from time to time looks to be the worst of it.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Mostly dry with chances for flurries will stay in the forecast to end the weekend.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy into the later evening and overnight hours into Monday morning.
Lows tonight drop into the low to mid 20s.
Next Week
Another day of partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected for Monday. Temperatures starting Monday morning in the 20s.
Highs for Monday will again reach back into the low and mid 30s going into the afternoon hours. Winds mainly from the south and west around 5-15 mph.
Chances for flurries will continue throughout the day. Again, most looks to remain dry with more clouds than sun.
Generally quiet weather wise for the first half of the new week. We expect to remain in the 30s for the entire week going into next weekend.
Better precipitation chances will return going into Thursday/Friday. This will be our next best shot at some rain & snow.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.