Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
The dry stretch of weather looks to continue leading up to the weekend. Warmer temperatures continue to look more likely going into next week.
Here's the latest!
Tonight
After plenty of sun to start earlier this afternoon, plan for a little more cloud cover as the day goes along thanks to a cold front dropping through the area going later into the evening.
Despite the clouds developing, we should manage a mostly dry frontal passage with plenty of dry air in play around the region. The worst of it would be a few flurries or sprinkles.
Lows tonight looks to settle in the 20s with a north northwesterly wind around 6-12 mph.
Thursday
A chilly start out the door can be expected hitting the roads for your morning commute going to work or school. Expect the 20s for the morning hours.
Due to a change in wind direction to the north northwest, highs for your Thursday will be limited to the mid 30s going into the afternoon hours. One of the "cooler" days compared to days previous.
Some leftover clouds from overnight hours will begin to mix out and decrease in coverage going into the afternoon and evening hours.
Skies will continue to stay mostly clear going into Thursday evening and overnight into Friday.
Lows Thursday night will be even colder; dipping into the upper teens.
Looking ahead, the dry stretch along with a boost in temperatures back to the 40s and even some 50s looks like a possibility into next week! Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
