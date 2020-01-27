Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a wonderful start to the week.
We started cloudy but dry this week. For those looking for some sunshine, we look to squeeze in a few rays by mid-week!
Precipitation chances mainly look to hold off once again until the weekend.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
No weather issues should interrupt your plan for the rest of this evening. Dry roads for any traveling will be the theme.
The clouds will stick around tonight and we will add a small chance for a few snow flurries into our Tuesday morning.
Going through the evening and overnight period, temperatures will sink through the 30s and land in the mid and upper 20s for overnight lows.
Tuesday
More clouds will be lingering in our skies throughout the day.
Light winds out of the northwest around 5-10 mph with aid to spark up a few snow showers closer to the lakeshore. Some of those flurries will be possible to arrive into Mid-Michigan by the morning and afternoon.
Temperatures will still be on the cool side, but still slightly above average for late January. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Average this time of year remember is 30°.
