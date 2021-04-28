Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We're halfway through the week, and we hope all is going well.
After some showers and t-storms this morning, we've since dried out for this evening.
Rain chances do look to return going into Thursday along with another chance for frost by the end of the week.
Let's get into the forecast!
Tonight
Skies will remain mostly cloudy going later into this evening and overnight.
Lows tonight are expected to drop into the low and mid 40s. Winds from the north around 5-10 mph.
There is a slight chance to see an isolated shower for folks farther south near and along I-69, but overall we can expect a dry night.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon with a chance of rain back on the table.
The best chance for this activity will be from the Tri-Cities and areas south. Areas north of the Bay looks to see more of an isolated chance. The majority of the rain also looks to fall in the morning and early afternoon. Becoming more isolated by the evening.
Thursday will also be cooler than the past few days. Highs will only reach into the mid and upper 50s. Some areas farther south may manage to reach 60 degrees. Winds generally from the northeast around 5-10 mph.
Decreasing clouds will be the theme going into the later evening and overnight hours. Still could have a few pop up showers along a passing cold front into Friday morning.
Lows Thursday night drop back down near 40.
Frost Potential Friday
More sun looks likely into the day Friday.
Staying breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday night into Saturday looks to be another chilly period of time.
Lows projected to drop into the low and mid 30s could pose the chance for some patchy frost to develop into Saturday morning.
Best to be prepared to cover or bring in and sensitive vegetation that night. We'll keep an eye on temperature trends over the next few days. Stay tuned.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.