Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you've having a great start to the week.
After a beautiful start to the week, chances for a few showers will be on the table for some of us Tuesday.
We track a larger system for late-week into the weekend that looks to deliver rain, snow, and stronger winds.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Tuesday)
A cold front making very slow progress to the south and a disturbance riding along that frontal boundary may bring some showers to parts of the region going into the afternoon and evening hours.
While we'll all stand the chance to see a few showers today, the best chance for these showers will be southeast of the Tri-Cities. Could even have a few peeks of sun north of the Bay at best.
Any showers that do develop are expected to be light, with rainfall amounts barely going above 0.10" if they even reach that mark. Bottom line, this isn't expected to be a big issue but more of a nuisance.
Despite the warmer start from this morning, temperatures won't be moving much today, with highs expected to stay in the mid 50s going into this afternoon.
Winds will be lighter today out of a NNE direction around 5 mph..
Trends will be for skies to begin clearing out later this evening into the overnight, which will allow temperatures to drop off a bit more.
We should land in the 20s and low 30s by the morning. Some patchy fog and frost is possible, especially in areas that see any showers today.
Wednesday
Sunshine should give us a beautiful start to our Wednesday morning with temperatures for most out the door in the 30s.
Going into the afternoon, highs should land around the low and mid 50s.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day and we'll trend mostly cloudy during the later afternoon into the evening. Despite the clouds, we'll stay dry through the daylight.
A few showers may develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, but these are expected to be light and fairly scattered. The bulk of a more concentrated round of rain is expected to arrive into the late afternoon and evening Thursday.
Late Week / Weekend Outlook
This upcoming weekend will be much different than what we observed last weekend.
Temperatures are expected to drop back into the 40s for highs as a colder airmass is ushered into Mid-Michigan.
Stronger winds turning more west and northwest for the weekend will be the precipitation with the system itself along with added lake-effect enhancement could mean snow showers mixing in.
While too early to talk about any definitive accumulations, chances will be there for some to see light accumulations with soil temperatures dropping, allowing for better chances for snow to stick and not melt right away.
Like always, stay tuned this week for updates to this weekend forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.