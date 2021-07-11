Good Sunday morning/afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend is treating you well so far.
After a pleasant start to the weekend. chances for showers and t-storms will return to end the weekend into next week.
We have your full forecast here!
Today & Tonight
More clouds along with the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder will return to finish the weekend.
Better chances for the wet weather will be the farther south you go. Still expect this activity to come with some periods of dry time. Much more isolated rain chances north of the Bay.
Be sure to track the rain with our Interactive Radar!
The Loons are back in action at Dow Diamond against Lansing starting at 1:05 PM. More clouds with the chance to dodge a few showers will be possible into the afternoon.
Highs later this afternoon look to land in the low to mid 70s. Winds today will help keep temperatures a touch cooler; from the NE at 5-15 mph.
More clouds will continue to stream in from the south to north into the evening and overnight hours. A few isolated shower or a t-storm can't be ruled out into the later evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50 and low 60s.
Monday
More clouds along with the chance for showers and t-storms will return going throughout most of the day. Like Sunday, still expect this activity to come with some periods of dry time.
Be sure to track the rain with our Interactive Radar!
Highs for Monday will be a touch warmer compared to Sunday, upper 70s near 80.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
