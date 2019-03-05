Good Tuesday evening! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful night ahead.
It's no secret temperatures have been starting the month of March below average and it appears that's going to continue until the weekend. While we avoided snow for the most part on Monday, it appears we'll be adding some of that back into the mix today.
We break down the forecast below.
Overnight
A second disturbance and cold front will cut southeast across the state overnight, keeping the unseasonably cold air locked in place, but also taking the energy for snow showers briefly out of the equation.
Snow showers will come to an end after 1:00 AM, along with decreasing clouds in many areas. Once again, temperatures will dive into the low single-digits and possibly below zero in areas the clear out sooner. West winds at 5-15 mph will keep wind chills well below zero, so be prepared to bundle up again in the morning!
Wednesday
Play it again! Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday morning will give way to more clouds and another round of snow showers during the afternoon. The activity will be purely lake effect this time around, though that won't really change the outcome. Expect slick areas on the roads during the afternoon and into the evening commute, along with occasional reduction in visibility.
Accumulation will be held to less than 1", with snow showers coming to an end after midnight Wednesday night. Clouds will break late, setting us up for a few snow-free days at the end of the work week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
