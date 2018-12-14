Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful Friday.
After a quiet few days, things are taking a bit more of an active turn this morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the possibility of a slick commute, with a few more counties added to the mix.
We have the most current map of advisories pictured above. The advisories run through 8 AM.
Today & Tonight
A wintry mix continues to fall around the area this morning, with snow, rain, and sleet all possible. With temperatures hovering around freezing, the possibility for some freezing rain is certainly there as well.
Keep in mind, while air temperatures may read slightly above freezing, it's possible ground temperatures will remain cold enough a bit longer to support slick conditions.
Snow accumulations less than 1" and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch should keep this event manageable, as long as you're being mindful of slick conditions on the morning drive.
Temperatures should gradually warm up enough over the next few hours to help out road conditions and we expect any rain to come to and end in far eastern areas around lunchtime.
Once we're done with the rain, we're dry for the rest of the day and also this evening.
Temperatures should approach the 40 degree mark this afternoon and it's possible we see some sunshine too. We'll cool down into the 20s overnight.
Temperatures should approach the 40 degree mark this afternoon and it's possible we see some sunshine too. We'll cool down into the 20s overnight.
