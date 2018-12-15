Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are enjoying your Mid-December weekend. We had some sunshine peaking through the clouds Saturday, and more sunshine is on the way for Sunday. But first, we have to get through some fog first.
We break down the forecast below.
Saturday
Saturday night low temperatures will fall in the middle to lower 20s with winds coming out of the northeast sustained around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Clouds will be partly to mostly cloudy during the overnight period. We also have the possibility for more fog developing Saturday night lasting through Sunday morning. This will once again reduce visibility greatly.
Sunday
It will be a cool start to our morning, but by the afternoon temperatures will rebound climbing into the middle and lower 40s. We can expect to see more sunshine Sunday afternoon, giving us a partly cloudy sky.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.