Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great holiday weekend and we hope that continues if you're still on vacation this week. We also hope the transition back to work is a good one for those returning today.
Heat continues to lead the way in your weather story and likely will for much of this week. We could certainly use some rain and while the chances still aren't guaranteed, our prospects for rain are at least a little better this week.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we've got a decent temperature range with upper 50s to low 70s for the commute. Mugginess is hit or miss as well, with some areas feeling a bit more sticky than others.
Plan for another hot one this afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching the lower and middle 90s away from the lakeshore. Humidity values, while not great, won't be terrible either. Winds will be light out of the southwest.
Like the last few days, we can't completely rule out a few lake-breeze showers that develop with the heating of the day, but the coverage should remain pretty isolated and your odds are far better to remain dry.
Any showers that do develop should lose their steam around sunset and we should remain dry for the rest of the evening and overnight. Lows will remain mild and muggy in the 60s and low 70s.
Rain Chances This Week
As mentioned above, rain chances this week are a bit better than last week. However, the bar last week was set pretty low, so it's worth noting some areas will make out better than others this week.
Most of these chances will be scattered with the best chances appearing on Tuesday and Friday. Some smaller chances will be around on other days, but many of those chances will be reliant on smaller features such as lake-breeze boundaries that offer low predictability.
The rainfall forecast this week generally paints 0.50" or less around Mid-Michigan. While any rain would certainly help, we're going to need a lot more.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.