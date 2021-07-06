Good Tuesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your week is off to a great start after the holiday weekend.
Another day of hot and humid conditions will be the main story.
Chances for a few showers and t-storms will also return going into mid-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
The chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible going into the later afternoon and evening hours. A storm or two could again become severe with the threat of damaging winds.
Highs reaching the upper 80s with many reaching or exceeding 90 degrees this afternoon. Humidity levels keeping dew points in the upper 60s near 70 will stay uncomfortable throughout the day.
Winds today will be a touch lighter from the west at only 5-10 mph. Some gusts at times still could reach near 20 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous past the evening and into the overnight.
Lows tonight will settle in the mid to upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.