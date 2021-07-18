Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you were able to enjoy the sunny and warmer weekend.
We'll continue to carry more sunshine in your forecast for the short term along with more humidity.
Chances for a few t-storms do return as early as mid-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
High pressure will still hold a big influence on our weather pattern into the evening and overnight hours keeping skies mostly clear once again.
Any outdoor plans will be good to go for the rest of the weekend weather wise!
Lows will be a touch warmer than Saturday night settling to the lower 60s. Staying quiet and dry with a light NW wind around 5 mph.
Monday
Out the door Monday should be problem free weather wise with temperatures starting in the 60s.
How about we do mostly sunny skies for a third day in a row Monday! High pressure will still be holding some influence, so our weather will still remain quiet. Wildfire smoke that looks to continue being carried in the upper levels of the atmosphere could make for some hazy, milky looking skies for Monday.
Highs Monday will also be warm in the upper 80s near 90 with NW wind at 5-10 mph.
Like Sunday, the chance for a pop-up PM shower or t-storm due to a lake breeze can't completely be ruled out. Most should manage to stay dry for the entire day.
After losing peak heating of the day, any low rain chances from earlier will be no more into the overnight hours.
Lows Monday night drop back into the low and mid 60s. Better shower and t-storm chances return for Tuesday; especially into the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
