Good Thursday morning! We hope it's been a great week so far. You're not too far from the weekend!
Heat and humidity... it feels like we've been talking about this forever now and there's more of it on the way as we close out the workweek and head into the weekend. Thankfully, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel and early next week looks a lot more pleasant.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, expect some very mild temperatures with most areas starting the day in the lower to middle 70s. Dew points aren't trailing too far behind, giving us an incredibly muggy start to the day.
We should see plenty of sunshine again today and temperatures should have no trouble jumping well into the 80s once again. With our humidity factored in, it will likely feel like the 90s at times. Winds will be light out of the northeast today.
If you want to beat the heat near the lakeshore, the Beach Forecast looks great today, with low swimming risk and warm water temperatures.
As we go through the evening hours tonight, we can't completely rule out a shower or storm as a boundary to our south starts moving to the north. However, that chance is very small and if anything does develop (a big if), it should be an isolated chance. High school football should be in good shape, just stay hydrated!
Clouds will increase as we head into the overnight, and some scattered showers (possibly a storm) will become even more possible. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain will be a good bet with anything that does develop thanks to our humidity. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s and 70s again.
Friday
While it won't be raining the entire day, Friday will be a bit unsettled to close out the workweek as a warm front lingers over the area through the day.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the morning through the evening and while severe weather is not expected, heavy rain will remain a threat with any showers or storms.
With plenty of clouds expected also, highs should be a bit cooler Friday in the 70s to the north, and low to middle 80s to the south.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
