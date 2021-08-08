Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoying the weekend.
After a rainy start to our Sunday, we're also looking at a unsettled pattern going into the new week.
More heat and humidity will stick around for the next several days too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
After more of a widespread rain this morning, chances for a few isolated t-storms this evening can't be ruled out. Most should manage to stay dry for the rest of the weekend.
Into the overnight hours tonight will be dry with partly cloudy skies.
Lows will only settle in the upper 60s and low 70s though, so expect a warm night. Dew points will also remain near 70 degrees, making tonight quite humid as well.
Monday
Dry conditions from the overnight look to continue for most of the morning hours! Rain and t-storms for tomorrow is expected to hold off until the afternoon.
The combination of the heat and humidity will aid into the afternoon to see periods of rain and thunderstorms, but at this point in time everything should stay below severe limits.
Expect some stronger wind gusts as well as heavy rainfall within any storm development .
Given the threat of torrential downpours Monday, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued an Excessive Rainfall Outlook (ERO) for Monday. An ERO assesses the possibility for flash flooding during a rain event.
The WPC has a marginal risk (isolated chance) for flash flooding Monday, meaning that low-lying areas or roadways that are prone to flash flooding could potentially flood Monday if impacted by any developing storms.
Highs Monday will reach the middle and upper 80s once again, feeling like 90 degrees at times when factoring in the humidity.
We continue with the chance for more scattered showers and t-storms going into the evening and overnight hours into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night will again only drop back into the upper 60s near 70.
Signals of Strong Storms Tuesday
Although Tuesday is still a couple of days out, we are monitoring the possibility for strong to severe, storms to develop. While there is still plenty of time to pin down the exact details, it will still be a day you'll want to pay a little more attention to.
Remember for strong to severe storms to develop, the ingredients needed are moisture, lift (front or boundary), instability (heat), and wind shear (wind profile).
As of now, Tuesday certainly has the moisture with ~70 degree dew points, as well as the instability (heat) with temperatures well into the 80s. A shortwave disturbance (a wave in the jet-level wind flow) will move through Michigan Tuesday, giving us stronger wind shear. The signal for lifting is also there at the moment with a warm front moving through, helping to force air upwards.
With any forecast, things can chance. Rule of thumb, stay tuned to the latest forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
