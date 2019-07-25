A largely quiet weather pattern continues!
Overnight
Isolated showers that flared up on Thursday evening will quickly end now that the sun has set. That will leave us with mostly clear skies overnight, and milder conditions overall.
We'll remain comfortable though, as lows dip into the mid 60s.
Friday
We'll definitely be feeling more like Summer on Friday, but I wouldn't call it uncomfortable just yet. High pressure over the Ohio Valley will begin to slide into the Mid-Atlantic states, creating more of a southwesterly fetch of winds across the region.
Skies will run mostly sunny once again, with high temperatures set to rise into the middle 80s. Humidity levels will be noticeably higher, but not dramatically so. Still, you may find yourself opting to flip the A/C back on.
