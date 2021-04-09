Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the last day of your workweek has been going well. We still have mild air hanging around today, but there's still a chance for some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Let's get into the forecast!
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms this evening will make a quick exit by 8:00 PM, but some isolated pop-up showers or storms will remain possible until around midnight. From there, we'll settle into a period of partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, along with cooler temperatures. Lows will dip to the upper 40s to around 50.
This Weekend
Saturday starts off nice with a mix of sun and clouds! Highs will also be in the low 70s, but rain will move in during the late afternoon as another low pressure system approaches. This rain will be more widespread than Friday's showers. As of right now, around 0.50" of rain looks most likely for the Tri-Cities, with 0.60" to 0.70" along US-127, and between 0.20" and 0.30" for the Thumb and north of the Bay. The wind will be moderate around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 out of the east southeast.
On Sunday, temperatures take a dip, but we'll still hang on to 60 degrees. There is also still a chance for some scattered showers for your Sunday as well.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
