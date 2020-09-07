After the drenching Sunday night's storms put on us, we got a well-earned break on Labor Day. That break will prove short as more rain rolls into the region overnight, along with the coolest air of the season so far!
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect from 5:00 AM Tuesday until 5:00 AM Wednesday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA
Tonight
Hazy sunshine resulting from smoke in the upper atmosphere should treat us to a gorgeous sunset this evening, as we enjoy generally dry conditions through midnight. I say generally because a stray shower may briefly skirt through the Houghton Lake area this evening ahead of an approaching cold front.
Isolated showers will begin to track in from the southwest between 2:00 - 4:00 AM, developing into an area of steadier rain after 5:00 AM. Temperatures overnight will settle in the low to mid 50s, with north winds remaining light at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Back to work and school after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, and you'll be wanting to keep an umbrella close by. Light to moderate rain will make for a soggy morning commute for the majority of us, but the rain is unlikely to be heavy enough to cause flooding. Still, give yourself a little extra driving time, as the steadier rain is expected to persist through midday.
Rain will taper off to occasional showers during the afternoon and evening, even continuing into Tuesday night. To put it simply, we're looking at a dreary Tuesday. Temperatures will only serve to reinforce that feeling, too!
The cold front responsible for the occasional rain will settle southeast of the region, allowing the first polar air mass of the season to expand in over the Great Lakes. Don't worry, we're not talking about true polar chill, but our temperatures will experience a 10-20 degree drop compared to where were on Monday. That will translate to highs in the middle to upper 50s for most of us, with a few locations near I-69 possibly getting to 60.
On top of that, winds will shift to the ENE and increase to 10-20 mph. That will not only reinforce the chilly air, but it will lead to flooding along the shores of Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay. Shoreline residents from Bay to Sanilac Counties should be on guard and keep a close eye on water levels over the next 36 hours.
Stay warm, everyone!
