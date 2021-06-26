Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a good start. Many locations saw several inches of rain on Friday, but we are all in for more rain today with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Weather Alert
A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for the counties of GRATIOT and ISABELLA until 8PM Saturday.
An AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the counties of BAY, GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, and TUSCOLA until 4AM Sunday.
An AREAL FLOOD WATCH is also in effect for GRATIOT County until 8AM Sunday.
More information can be found in the Weather Alerts section of our website, right here.
Afternoon
More rain will continue through this lunch hour, with thunderstorms expected to pick up this afternoon. Expect to have on-and-off rain and storms. Some rain will be heavy at times, and with that there is still a flash flooding risk for today. On Friday we heard reports of lawns ponding and roads with standing water. This will be something to look out for again today. The Weather Prediction Center still has a slight risk (scattered risk) of flash flooding for the entire TV5 viewing area.
If you will be spending any long periods of time outdoors over the weekend, keep tabs on the rain with our Interactive Radar.
Highs today will be near 80 degrees. Wind speeds will be between 10 to 20 mph out of the south southwest.
Some of these storms today have the possibility to be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (2 out of 5; scattered risk) for most of the TV5 counties, with a marginal risk (1 out of 5; isolated risk) for our northern shield of counties. The main threats today are damaging wind gusts and hail. Given our wind profile today, an isolated tornado is also a possibility.
Tonight
Showers and storms will exist in a more scattered fashion tonight. The more consistent activity will be through the first half of the overnight. Conditions will mostly quiet down for the second half of the overnight, before more showers and storms pick back up for Sunday. Lows tonight will be mild in the low 70s, with muggy conditions also still hanging around.
Rainfall Potential
With multiple days of rain through the middle of next week, rainfall totals will no doubt be sizable. It's tough to predict each town specifically, but the Rainfall Forecast (through 8 PM Monday) highlights the potential for totals between 2-4".
Consider the map above a general overview, because any towns that repeatedly get hit with thunderstorms could have locally higher rainfall totals. The same could can be said for the other end of the spectrum, with lower totals in areas that may get missed a bit more than others.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
